Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.12. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 37,453 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 131.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Further Reading

