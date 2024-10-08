Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $47.50

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on B

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 698,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Barnes Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.