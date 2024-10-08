Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 399,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 429,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

