Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.43 ($9.09) and traded as high as GBX 760 ($9.95). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.74), with a volume of 2,048,288 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.52) to GBX 950 ($12.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943 ($12.34).
In related news, insider Fiona Muldoon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 779 ($10.20) per share, with a total value of £77,900 ($101,950.01). 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
