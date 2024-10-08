Belrium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

