Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 188,292 Shares

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 188,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $337,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,247.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $186,730.25.

On Friday, September 6th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,404,967.23.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 2,167 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,334.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 685 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $1,616.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,743.92.

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Stock Performance

BENF stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

