BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. 63,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 66,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

BeWhere Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

BeWhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

