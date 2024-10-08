Bitcicoin 1-Day Volume Hits $154,471.53 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $154,471.53 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

