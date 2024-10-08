BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $776.35 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $62,514.32 or 1.00217708 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $776.35 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00055370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,554.64518989 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.