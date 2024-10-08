Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and approximately $199.40 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $330.77 or 0.00530659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,771,459 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

