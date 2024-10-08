Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $11.99 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $3,060.85 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00070047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,434.85 or 0.40697892 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

