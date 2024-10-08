Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $22.05 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $22.05 or 0.00035368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $386.10 million and $1.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00046390 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012495 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000079 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
