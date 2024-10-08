Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $900.43 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $900.43 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $45.55 or 0.00072792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.00525498 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00029522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,767,159 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

