Bitcoin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,232.39 billion and $30.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,352.70 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.01 or 0.00527434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00073167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,764,859 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

