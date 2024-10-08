Bitcoin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,232.39 billion and $30.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,352.70 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.01 or 0.00527434 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029537 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00073167 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000160 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,764,859 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
