Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $4.35 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $69.87 million and $244,439.81 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00006992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00527850 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.44114984 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $465,701.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.