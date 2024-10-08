Bittensor (TAO) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $196.56 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $608.49 or 0.00976692 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 619.45658931 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $230,365,146.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

