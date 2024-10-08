Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 340.77% from the company’s previous close.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $280,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.