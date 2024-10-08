BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,024.93 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,825,413 shares in the company, valued at $420,365,359.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 291,622 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,928,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 284,634 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.