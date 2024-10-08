BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $1,150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $943.93.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $940.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $960.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $890.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

