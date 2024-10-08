Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Director Andrew Pollard Sells 273,800 Shares

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Pollard sold 273,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$101,990.50.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

CVE BRC traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 348,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,695. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

