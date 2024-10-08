BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Position Raised by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up about 0.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 98,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.