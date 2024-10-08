BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Reduced by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period.

ICSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,902 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

