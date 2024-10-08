Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.06.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $149.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Blackstone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,266,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,758,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

