Blast (BLAST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.38 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Blast has a total market cap of $193.83 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blast has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00254572 BTC.
About Blast
Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,886,496,663 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.
Blast Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars.
