Blast (BLAST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.38 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Blast has a total market cap of $193.83 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blast has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,886,496,663 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,856,841,687.37316 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00932142 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $26,886,071.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

