Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

