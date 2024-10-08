Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.74 and a 200-day moving average of $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

