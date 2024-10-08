BNB (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $578.83 or 0.00928639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $82.23 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,064,736 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,314.28969586. The last known price of BNB is 568.28768589 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2255 active market(s) with $1,665,706,869.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
