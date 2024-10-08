BNB (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $578.83 or 0.00928639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $82.23 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,064,736 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,314.28969586. The last known price of BNB is 568.28768589 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2255 active market(s) with $1,665,706,869.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

