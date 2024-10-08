Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.02. 255,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,311. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $133.93.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

