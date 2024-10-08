BORA (BORA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.80 Million

BORA (BORA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, BORA has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $105.98 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA token can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00255337 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

