Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYD. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.00 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$243.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

