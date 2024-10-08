Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Evercore ISI

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 392,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.