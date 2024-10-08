Brett Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $872.38 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Brett has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $872.38 million and approximately $62.06 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08774798 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $43,733,644.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

