Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.30. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1,003 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of C$19.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

