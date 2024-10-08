Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after acquiring an additional 545,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $171.57. 15,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,048. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

