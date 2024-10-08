Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 32.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,087. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.