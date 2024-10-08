Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 32.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
