Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 14,036 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. 103,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,203. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.