Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 819,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after buying an additional 80,760 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 87,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

