Brokers Issue Forecasts for Liquidia Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of LQDA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.