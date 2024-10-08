Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

