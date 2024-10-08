Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $15,191.27 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,911 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $15,191.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,469.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $14,874.72.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $38,173.25.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Bullfrog AI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.21. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFRG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

