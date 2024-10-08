Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $15,191.27 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,911 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $15,191.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,469.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $14,874.72.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $38,173.25.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Bullfrog AI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.21. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFRG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

