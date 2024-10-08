Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 214 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

