Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 238 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 52,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

