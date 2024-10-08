Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,565,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $440.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.30 and a 200 day moving average of $374.71. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $444.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

