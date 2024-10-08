Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 382,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 66,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $956.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.