Callan Family Office LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

AMGN opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

