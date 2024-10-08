Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $650,424,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

COR stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.91. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

