Callan Family Office LLC Sells 4,873 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,717,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

