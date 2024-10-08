Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

