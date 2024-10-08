Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.