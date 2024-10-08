Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00.
CCO stock opened at C$70.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$48.71 and a one year high of C$76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.5181371 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
